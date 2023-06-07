A Bronzeville, Chicago shooting left a teen seriously injured near South Dearborn Street and West Root Street, the fire department said.

Chicago shooting: Teen shot, seriously injured in Bronzeville, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was seriously injured in Wednesday afternoon shooting in the city's South Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Fire officials said the shooting happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood near South Dearborn Street and West Root Street. Chopper 7HD was over the scene.

The injured teen was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition, CFD said. Officials did not provide further details on the victim's age or gender.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

