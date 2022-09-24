Teen wounded in South Austin drive-by shooting on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side Friday.

The teen was walking with a friend on the sidewalk in the 1100-block on N. Lawler Avenue around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV fired shots from inside the vehicle, according to the police.

The victim was struck in the left ankle and was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.