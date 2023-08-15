Chicago shooting: Biker recalls being shot in face while riding through Washington Park

A biker spoke with ABC7 about the moment he was injured in a deadly Washington Park shooting in the 5700 block of South Payne Drive.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Before ending up at the University of Chicago Medical Center with a bullet lodged in his face, Aaron Rogers said he was just on his usual bike ride through Washington Park.

"Washington Park is beautiful, especially in the summertime," Rogers said.

He came across a group of people surrounding two young women fighting. Then, someone started shooting.

"I'm thankful I wasn't that far. I don't know what would've happened if I was 5 miles away," Rogers said.

The scenic bike ride almost cost Rogers his life.

"Then, I saw blood on my glasses," Rogers said. "Then, I looked down, and I saw a hole in my jersey, my bike jersey. And, that's when I realized this wasn't a normal night for me."

The 52-year-old man spoke from his hospital bed, saying he was riding his bicycle through Washington Park on Sunday night. He saw a group of rowdy young people surrounding a fight at the intersection of 57th and Payne.

"It was two small girls, actually, fighting, and I wanted to make my way around them. I didn't want anything to do with it. As I started to work my way around, I heard gunshots," Rogers said.

Rogers was shot in his chin and torso. Still able to walk, he made it across the street to the University of Chicago Medical Center at the same time another car, frantically, pulled up.

"I just got in before them, and they came in after me, and basically, me and another victim were wheeled back there at the same time," Rogers said.

That victim was 18-year-old Tyshon Johnson.

"He's conscious. He's able bodied. He's upset, Rogers said. "He looked very scared."

Johnson would never make it out of the hospital, dying a short time later.

Rogers is grateful his life was spared while police have yet to find the shooter.

"I guess the guy was random shot, bad shot, or I was just lucky. All of those together allowed me to be here together," Rogers said.

Rogers said he hopes to be released from the hospital by Wednesday, but added that he knows he has a long road to recovery. He said he plans to return to his normal bike ride through Washington Park.

