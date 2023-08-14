Chicago shooting: Teen among 4 shot in Washington Park, police say

Four people were injured in a Washington Park shooting in Chicago near East 57th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage boy was among four people were shot on Chicago's South Side on Sunday evening, police said.

The shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood near East 57th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Police said the victims include a 17-year-old boy, two 18-year-old men and a 25-year-old man. They were standing in the park when an altercation ensued, and someone fired shots.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, and two others are instable condition. Police did not say which victims were critically injured.

It all unfolded just steps away from the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Multiple bullet casing markings were scattered on the ground at 57th and Payne.

There's no word of any suspects or arrests.

