chicago shooting

Boy, 15, seriously injured in West Chatham shooting; bullet flew through home's window: CPD

Chicago violence: Teen hit by stray bullet, source says
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen boy shot after bullet flies through window: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured when a bullet flew through his home's window early Wednesday morning in the West Chatham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CPD said the boy was inside his home about 1:05 a.m. in the 8000-block of South Harvard Avenue when he was shot in the torso.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

RELATED: Man injured in North Avenue Beach shooting; 3 CPD officers hurt in Old Town fight soon after

A source close to the investigation said it appears this was a stray bullet, and the boy was not targeted.

No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide any information about a possible suspect.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamchicago shootingchicago crimegun violenceteen shotshootingchicago violence
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Man shot at North Ave. Beach; officers hurt in Old Town fight
Man shot on CTA Red Line train at South Side station
61 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago holiday weekend violence, CPD says
Girl injured in Gresham shooting: CPD
TOP STORIES
Man shot at North Ave. Beach; officers hurt in Old Town fight
1 killed in I-55 crash near Midway airport: ISP
'Absolutely wild': Outmanned CPD struggled during Northalsted fight
Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
3 hospitalized after commercial plane landing gear collapsed in Miami
Biden calls for 3-month federal gas tax holiday
Aldi abruptly closes South Side grocery store partly due to crime
Show More
Jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975
Group robs armored truck at south suburban drive-thru ATM, FBI says
1,000 dead, 1,500 injured in Afghan quake: News report
Chicago City Council to consider higher speed camera threshold
Chicago Weather: Lower humidity Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News