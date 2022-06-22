Boy, 15, seriously injured in West Chatham shooting; bullet flew through home's window: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured when a bullet flew through his home's window early Wednesday morning in the West Chatham neighborhood, Chicago police said.CPD said the boy was inside his home about 1:05 a.m. in the 8000-block of South Harvard Avenue when he was shot in the torso.He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.A source close to the investigation said it appears this was a stray bullet, and the boy was not targeted.No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.Police did not immediately provide any information about a possible suspect.