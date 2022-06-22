Boy, 15, seriously injured in West Chatham shooting; bullet flew through home's window: CPD

CPD said the boy was inside his home about 1:05 a.m. in the 8000-block of South Harvard Avenue when he was shot in the torso.
He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.
RELATED: Man injured in North Avenue Beach shooting; 3 CPD officers hurt in Old Town fight soon after
A source close to the investigation said it appears this was a stray bullet, and the boy was not targeted.
No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.
Police did not immediately provide any information about a possible suspect.