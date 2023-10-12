West Englewood shooting: Des Plaines man charged after shot fired at Chicago police officers

Des Plaines man Jose Rico was charged in a Chicago shooting after a shot was fired at CPD officers on West 61st Street in West Englewood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old Des Plaines man has been accused of shooting at Chicago police officers earlier this week.

Jose Rico has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon without a Firearm Owners Identification card.

Rico was arrested just after 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 6100-block of South Honore Street after being identified as the suspect who, minutes earlier, shot at officers in the 1700-block of West 61st Street in West Englewood, police said.

No officers were hit, and police did not return fire.

While responding to a call about a suspicious person Tuesday afternoon, officers approached someone who matched the description they were given, CPD said.

That person then took out a gun and fired one shot toward the officers, police said.

The suspect then fled on foot, before he was taken into custody.

Security camera video appears to show officers running after someone. Police have collected that video as part of their investigation.

Rico was due in court Wednesday.

