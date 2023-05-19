Chicago police said Adam Avizius will appear in bond court Friday after two children were wounded in a shooting outside a West Garfield Park library.

Man charged in West Garfield Park shooting that wounded 2 boys outside library due in court

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect accused in a shooting outside of a Chicago library that wounded two children will appear in court Friday.

Adam Avizius, 37, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery discharge of a firearm.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in West Garfield Park outside of a Chicago Public Library near Madison Street and Pulaski Road.

RELATED: Teen and child injured in West Garfield Park shooting, 2 suspects in custody, police say

Demarion Weatherspoon, 12 and a 16-year-old boy were hit by gunfire. Family said they are recovering from their injuries.

Police said Tuesday that the two boys were outside the library when two adults got into an altercation nearby. Avizius allegedly opened fire, striking the boys. A security guard from the library brought Weatherspoon inside the building to render aid until paramedics arrived.

Weatherspoon's grandfather came back to the scene Thursday, standing beside community leaders to rally for peace and change.

"Kids actually come here to get away from that environment that they're in," said Darnell Weatherspoon Sr., the younger victim's grandfather. "And to get shot and not react how most people react when they get shot surprised me too. It shows that he's a strong kid."

A female suspect was also taken into custody. She is still being questioned.

A motive remains unclear.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood