Family of Amaria Jones, 13-year-old killed in Chicago Father's Day weekend violence, calls for change

Jones was inside her Austin neighborhood home on June 20 when a stray bullet came flying in.
"I don't want anybody to join this club of losing a child; it's painful," said Lawanda Jones, Amaria's mother.
The youngest of five, Lawanda said Amaria wanted to be lawyer.
RELATED: Mourners remember girl, 13, killed by stray bullet on West Side during funeral
"She loved to talk, and she wanted to be heard," her mother said. "She wanted you to see her and hear her."
Amaria also liked to dance. She was showing her mother the latest routine on TikTok when she was killed.
"I heard a weird noise and something shattered in my face," Lawanda said. "I turned around and my baby was on the ground holding her neck, reaching out, saying 'mom.'"
Amaria was killed during a violent Father's Day weekend. A total of 78 people were shot and 11 were killed that weekend.
RELATED: Chicago shootings: Violent weekend comes amid push encouraging police to take part in 'blue flu'
Mekhi James, 3, was shot in a separate incident the same day in Austin.
Family and community activists plan to come together at 1 p.m. Saturday in Austin to call on state and local leaders to bring more attention to pervasive gun violence.
The video in the player above is from an earlier story.