Chicago shootings: At least 5 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

A Little Italy, Chicago shooting left a man critically hurt after a crash at Roosevelt Road and Racine Avenue, the police department said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least five people have been shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.

A man was found shot to death on a South Side sidewalk on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

A 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body was discovered in the Englewood neighborhood's 1200 block of West 73rd Place at about 6:48 a.m., police said. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

On Friday night, a man was critically injured in a shooting after a crash on Chicago's West Side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 11:37 p.m. in the Little Italy neighborhood, police said. A 23-year-old man got into a traffic crash with a red minivan and followed it eastbound to a stoplight at West Roosevelt Road and South Racine Avenue. The 23-year-old man and the minivan's driver got out of their vehicles and started arguing. The van's driver then pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times, striking him in the chest, neck and leg, police said. The victim self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Police said least three more people have been shot so far this weekend.

Last weekend, at least 22 people were shot, four fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

