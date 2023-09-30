A man, 45, was killed and a woman, 29, was wounded Friday night near 16th and Spaulding in North Lawndale, Chicago police said.

Chicago shootings: At least 15 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 15 people have been shot, one fatally in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting on Friday night in Lawndale.

They were standing on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West 16th Street when another man approached them and shot them at about 11:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.

A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

A man was wounded in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Mandrake Park on the South Side as a youth football game was happening nearby.

Chicago police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of East 39th Street at about 1:30 p.m.

A 29-year-old man was in the park, in the 800 block of East 39th Street, when two people, identified only as male, approached him, police said. Both offenders took out guns and opened fire on the man.

Police said the victim, shot in his leg and hip, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The shots were fired as a youth football league game was happening nearby. A coach said one of the games was in halftime, and the children took shelter. No kids were injured.

The coach said the children were supposed to play five games on Saturday, but only made it through three games.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.

Hours earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in the West Loop.

The 28-year-old was outside in the 300 block of North Laflin Street when another man fired shots at him about 2:45 a.m., Chicago police said.

The victim was shot in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Over an hour earlier, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the city's Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The teen was walking in the 6000 block of of South Marshfield at around 1 a.m. Saturday when he was shot in the hand, police said.

He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, said police.

It's still not clear where the shots came from. So far, no suspects are in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

Last weekend, at least 30 people were shot, three fatally, across the city, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.