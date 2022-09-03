Chicago shootings: 14 shot, 3 fatally in Labor Day weekend violence across city, police say

With several festivals, concerts and plenty to do over Labor Day weekend, Chicago police say they are stepping up patrols to keep everyone safe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 14 people have been shot, three fatally, in Labor Day weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.

A man was shot and killed on the city's North Side overnight Saturday, Chicago police said. The shooting happened at about 12:04 a.m. in the Old Town neighborhood's 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, police said. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area and discovered a 31-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Hours later, another man was killed in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The man, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 3 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody.

A 24-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the back in West Garfield Park Friday, according to Chicago police. The man was standing on the sidewalk around 6:30 p.m. in the 4400-block of West Jackson Boulevard when two vehicles approached, and multiple offenders jumped out and fired shots at the victim, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

In nonfatal Friday shootings, A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday night in South Chicago. The teen was walking on a sidewalk just before midnight when four men approached him in the 7900 block of South Crandon Avenue and fired close to 45 rounds at the boy, Chicago police said. He was struck twice in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.