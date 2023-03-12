A Chicago shooting in the Loop left two men injured as crowds gathered for the St. Patrick's Day Chicago River dyeing, the police department said.

Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 10 people have been shot in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

On Friday night, a 7-year-old man drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center at about 7:36 p.m. after being shot in the back, police said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

Hours later, a 24-year-old man was shot inside a vehicle in Back of the Yards, police said. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of South Honore Street at about 11:23 p.m. The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim, shot in the back, to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Minutes later, a 30-year-old man was shot in a Humboldt Park alley, police said. The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Central Park Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. The victim, shot in the foot, was dropped off at RUSH University Medical Center in good condition.

On Saturday morning, an 18-year-old man was shot in Hermosa, police said. The shooting happened in the 4100 block of West North Avenue at about 2:21 a.m. CFD transported the victim, shot in the neck, to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. What led up to the shooting is not yet known. There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Minutes later, another man, 62, was shot in Englewood, police said. The shooting happened in the 7100 block of South Halsted Street at about 2:30 a.m. The man was driving in his vehicle when someone inside a black sedan opened fire. The victim suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and refused medical services.

Two more men were shot Saturday morning in the Loop as crowds flocked downtown for the annual dyeing of the Chicago River before the St. Patrick's Day parade. The men were in the first block of North Dearborn Street when someone opened fire shortly before 9 a.m., Chicago police said.

A 58-year-old man was grazed in the arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Another man, 35, took himself to the same hospital with a leg wound, police said. Both were listed in good condition.

Police radio dispatches indicated the shooting happened near 180 N. Dearborn St., steps away from the Goodman Theatre - and about a block away from the riverfront, where St. Paddy's revelers gathered all morning.

The circumstances of the shooting, which happened about an hour before the river-dyeing, were unclear. Dearborn Street remained blocked to traffic and covered in evidence markers as crowds geared up for the parade, which was scheduled to step off at 12:30 p.m. from Balbo and Columbus drives.

Hours later, a 19-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in South Austin, police said. The shooting happened in the 4900 block of West Van Buren Street at about 11:31 a.m. The man was outside when someone opened fire. The victim, shot in the ankle, was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

On Saturday night, a 17-year-old boy was shot in Little Village, police said. The shooting happened in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road at about 6:52 p.m. The victim, shot in the wrist, was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Hours later, a 19-year-old man was shot in West Lawn, police said. The shooting happened in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road at about 9:22 a.m. The victim, shot in the foot, was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

On Sunday morning, a robbery victim was shot on the Near South Side, police said. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of South Wabash Avenue at about 8:09 a.m. A 21-year-old man was outside when someone approached him and demanded his property before opening fire. The victim, shot in both thighs, was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The offender fled the scene with the victim's property.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the shootings.

Last weekend, at least 17 people were shot, four fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

