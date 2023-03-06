Chicago shootings: At least 17 shot, 4 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shootings in Chicago this weekend have left at least 17 people shot, four fatally, police said.

A teen boy was killed in a Sunday night shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said. The shooting happened in the Chatham neighborhood's 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue at about 9:50 p.m.,, police said. A 17-year-old boy was found outside, lying on the ground. The victim, shot multiple times in the torso, was transported to UIC Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Hours earlier, a man was shot and killed In the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened around 1:16 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Calumet Avenue. Police said a 31-year-old man was shot in the face and body. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Another man has been identified after he was fatally shot on Chicago's South Side on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 1000 block of West 59th Street at about 12:45 p.m., Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was inside a vehicle when someone shot him in the shoulder. The victim was transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The medical examiner later identified him as Jamel Fields. Area One detectives are investigating. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

A man was fatally shot on Chicago's North Side on Friday night, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 7500 block of North Damen Avenue at about 8:51 p.m., police said. Officers responded to a call of a person shot, and found an unresponsive 37-year-old man inside a residence. The victim, shot in the head, was transported in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A woman, who was in the residence at the time of the shooting, was taken to Area Three for questioning, police said. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

In nonfatal shootings, a 16-year-old boy was shot Friday evening in Englewood on the South Side. At about 6:40 p.m., the teen was on the street in the 1500 block of West Marquette Road when he was shot in the right leg, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said. No one was in custody.

A man shot and seriously injured an alleged home invader on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning, police said. The incident happened in the Dunning neighborhood's 3600 block of North Newcastle Avenue at about 1:20 a.m., police said. A man said his dog's barking woke him, and he heard a loud noise in the basement, police said. He took his gun with him to investigate, and found a 27-year-old man in the home, police said. He opened fire, striking the home invader. No one else was injured. The suspect was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition and is in custody, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Last weekend, 14 people were shot, three fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.