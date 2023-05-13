A man was killed in a shooting in the lobby of a Chicago apartment building in the 2700 block of South State Street, the police department said.

Chicago shootings: At least 6 shot, 1 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least six people have been shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

A man was shot to death during an argument in the lobby of a South Side apartment building early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of South State Street at about 2:43 a.m., police said. A 30-year-old man was arguing with another person, identified only as male, when that offender took out a gun and fired shots.

Police said the victim, shot in the stomach, was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Hours earlier, a woman was critically injured while trying to flee from a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the West Pullman neighborhood's 12400 block of South Halsted Street at about 12:30 a.m., police said. A 19-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when a blue Dodge Charger pulled up, and someone inside fired shots.

Police said the victim, shot in the head, ran to a nearby business, where she collapsed. The Chicago Fire Department transported her to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Police said at least four other people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend.

Last weekend, at least 20 people were shot, four fatally, including a Chicago police officer, CPD said.

