While working on the CTA Red Line, a security guard was critically injured in a West Chatham shooting in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street.

Chicago shootings: At least 15 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 15 people have been shot, three fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.

Two men were killed in two separate shootings on the city's West Side early Sunday, Chicago police said.

One man died after being found unresponsive with a gunshot wound early Sunday in the University Village neighborhood on the city's West Side. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, initially in critical condition, and he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told officers four males ran from the scene after firing shot at the victim's vehicle. No suspects were identified and no arrests were made. No further information was immediately available.

The other man who was killed early Sunday on the West Side was shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, police said.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the 1900-block of South Paulina Street and found the man, 21, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds around 12:50 a.m., Chicago police said. The man was struck in the neck and body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told officers an SUV was seen speeding way shortly after the shooting. No arrests were made and no further information was immediately available.

Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday during a funeral service in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A 72-year-old woman and a man, 32, were shot when someone opened fire at about 4:40 p.m. near Emanuel's Chapel Funeral Home, 5112 S. Western Ave., Chicago police and the funeral home said.

A man was shot and killed Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood.

Baltazar Gonzalez Jr., 23, was standing near a sidewalk about 4:40 p.m. in the 3400-block of West 24th Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Also on Saturday, a security guard was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Chatham neighborhood's 0-100-block of West 79th Street at about 4:25 p.m. Someone shot a man, who was working as a security guard on the CTA Red Line, before fleeing the scene, police said. The victim, shot in the neck area, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspected shooter was later taken into custody in the nearby 7900-block of South Michigan Avenue.

Last weekend, 44 were shot, two fatally.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.