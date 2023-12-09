A 42-year-old man has been identifed after he was fatally shot while driving in Archer Heights Friday evening, Chicago police said.

Chicago shootings: At least 9 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least nine people have been shot, three fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.

Three people were shot, one fatally, in an exchange of gunfire on the city's Northwest Side early Saturday.

Police said a 31-year-old man was in the 1600 of North Hamlin Avenue around 1:17 a.m. when he was approached by a vehicle with two men inside. The two men began to shoot firearms at the victim.

The victim, who is a concealed carry license holder, pulled out his own gun and returned fire, police said. One of the men in the vehicle, age 44, was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim was shot in the torso and taken to a hospital in fair condition, police said. The other man in the vehicle, age 37, was shot in the shoulder and also taken to a hospital in fair condition.

Weapons were recovered at the scene. No information about arrests or criminal charges was immediately available.

A man died after he was shot in the head while driving Friday evening in Archer Heights.

Police said the man was driving in his car around 10 p.m. near West 45th Street and South Pulaski Road when a bullet hit him in the head. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Ismael Yanez by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

It was not immediately known where the shots were fired from. No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

An 18-year-old man was found shot to death inside a car Friday evening in Englewood.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near 60th Street and Laflin Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood, police said.

Officers said witnesses told them the shooter was in a gray van. No one else was hurt and no further information was immediately available.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood