Six Flags Great America sets reopening date: report

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six Flags Great America has set a reopening date for its Gurnee theme park.It plans to reopen with rides on April 24,The park said that unlike last year when rides were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its roller coasters and other attractions will all be available to ride.However, that's all pending government approval.Last May, park President Hank Salemi said Six Flags put extensive safety measures in place in light of the pandemic.At the time, he said in order to limit capacity, guests will now have to make reservations online. They will go through a touchless entry, which will take their temperature. The park will be filled with hand washing and sanitizing stations. There will be distancing in the lines and on the rides, with every other row of seats empty, and the equipment will be sanitized after every ride.