smash and grab

CPD release surveillance video of Chatham smash-and-grab on South Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Surveillance video shows group in South Side smash-and-grab

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police is asking for the public's help identifying several people wanted for a smash and grab in Chatham.

CPD shared surveillance video Saturday that shows a dozen people smashing the front door of a store near East 86th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue on the South Side.

ALSO SEE: 14 thieves take $120K in merchandise from Oak Brook mall Louis Vuitton in grab-and-run, police say

Once inside, the mob grabbed armloads of clothing and other items before taking off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

RELATED: Group of thieves target Michigan Avenue Neiman Marcus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamtheftchicago crimesmash and grabsurveillancechicago police departmentsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMASH AND GRAB
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Thieves hit 2 Gold Coast stores minutes apart; security guard maced
Gold Coast business owner calls for 'law and order' after armed heist
Video captures thieves stealing jewelry from Gold Coast dealership
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News