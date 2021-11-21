CPD release surveillance video of Chatham smash-and-grab on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police is asking for the public's help identifying several people wanted for a smash and grab in Chatham.
CPD shared surveillance video Saturday that shows a dozen people smashing the front door of a store near East 86th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue on the South Side.
Once inside, the mob grabbed armloads of clothing and other items before taking off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police.
