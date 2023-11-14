Emergency crews are battling a truck fire on the TriState Tollway, on a bridge built as part of hte Mile Long Brige Project.

Massive truck fire shuts down all lanes of northbound I-294 near Willow Springs Road

WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- A massive truck fire has shut down northbound traffic on I-294 in Willow Springs.

A car hauler is on its side and engulfed in flames between La Grange Road and Willow Springs Road. Police and emergency vehicles have shut down all lanes as the fire burns on the bridge over the Des Plaines River.

Massive truck fire blocks NB traffic on I-294 in southern suburb A massive truck fire has blocked northbound traffic on I-294 in Willow Springs, IL on Tuesday.

Illinois State Police said the crash involved two commercial vehicles, but did not release any details about the circumstances of the crash or how many vehicles the car hauler was carrying.

Chopper7 caught at least one explosion when it was over the scene.

Explosions as massive truck fire burns on NB I-294 Chopper7 caught an explosion whe it was over the scene of a massive truck fire on northbound I-294 in Willow Springs.

The bridge was built in the $500 million Mile Long Bridge Project, which began in the summer of 2019 and was completed in 2022.

Illinois State Police said the driver appears to have made it out alive and suffered only minor injuries, and no further injuries were reported.

Southbound traffic was not impacted. While firefighters had extinguished most of the flames by shortly before 5:30 p.m., it was not clear how long northbound lanes would remain shut down.

There is a massive traffic backup behind the truck fire. Drivers should seek alternate routes.