Chicago weather forecast: Significant snow fall this week, with blizzard conditions Thursday, Friday

Winter Storm Watch issued for Chicago area from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago weather forecast this week shows a significant winter storm that has the potential to dump upwards of a foot of snow before Christmas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire Chicago area and northwest Indiana from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler says some light snow could begin Thursday afternoon, with heaviest snow coming Thursday night into the day on Friday.

High winds and frigid temperatures will also lead to blizzard-like conditions Thursday night into Friday morning.

Butler said the storm could bring a potential of 6 to 12 inches of snow by the weekend, with higher amounts possible further east from lake-effect snow.

High winds in excess of 55 mph are expected while the heaviest snow is falling, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said, adding that he expects the Winter Storm Watch will be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning or Blizzard Warning later in the week.

"The concern will be not only the snow that's coming down, but the blowing snow, which will reduce visibility," Mowry said. "And because the winds will be this strong, there is the threat of power outages Thursday night through the day on Friday."

Mowry said the heavy snow and high winds will combine to create major travel impacts, with "extremely difficult to impossible travel from Thursday night through the day on Friday."

Temps will also crash from the teens on Friday to single-digits over the weekend, with the high winds creating dangerously cold conditions. Friday will starts with wind chills as low as -20 and -30, and will stay well below zero through the day, Mowry said.

The forecast for this week has forced many holiday travelers to scramble to change their plans. Most airlines currently have weather waivers in place, which means you can change your flights for free if you have flexible travel plans.

Stay tuned to ABC7 Eyewitness News and ABC7Chicago.com for the latest forecast and snowfall amounts as the winter storm approaches.