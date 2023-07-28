Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms moving through area | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thunderstorms are moving through the Chicago area Friday morning, with more rounds of potentially severe storms in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has much of the Chicago area under a Level 3 risk for severe weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana until 5:45 a.m.

ABC7 Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez says the main threat from the storms Friday will be from wind and hail.

Check out the full 7-day forecast

The first round of storms is expected to move out by around 8 a.m. The weather will then clear and begin heating up, with highs reaching into the 90s.

A cold front is forecast to begin moving into the area in the late afternoon and evening, with the potential for severe storms.

Storms are expected to linger in the area until around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Grundy, Kankakee, LaSalle, Livingston and southern Will counties in Illinois and Newton County in Indiana until 9 p.m. Friday.

A Heat Advisory is also in effect for Boone, southern Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kendall, McHenry, northern and eastern Will counties in Illinois and Lake, Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana until 9 p.m. Friday.

The city of Chicago has several cooling areas for residents during the heat. Chicago Public Libraries and Chicago Park District fieldhouses will also have air conditioning.

Cooling area locations:

Englewood Center - 1140 W. 79th St., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave., open all day

King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.