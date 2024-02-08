Chicago weather forecast includes risk of severe storms for parts of area Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Part of the Chicago area is under a Level 1 risk of severe storms Thursday, ABC7 Chicago meteorologists said.

There will be two windows for rain Thursday, Tracy Butler and Larry Mowry said.

The first will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fast-moving showers will sweep through the area.

The wave from 5 to 10 p.m. includes a low risk for severe storms.

Chicago's north, west and some south suburbs, excluding the Kankakee area are under the threat of large hail or gusty winds, Butler said.

It's possible that winds may gust up to 40mph, she said.

Thunderstorms are possible, and there is potential for severe weather, Mowry said.

The evening storms would also be fast-moving, but a brief tornado is possible, he said.

Thursday will be warm, with a high of 58, Butler said.

She said there is potential for a record high Friday of 56 degrees.