freezing rain

Weather Chicago: Fog, rain could cause hazardous conditions across area

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE Chicago weather radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area was under a dense fog advisory Tuesday morning, with visibility down to less than a quarter mile in some areas.

The heavy fog and showers were causing hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute, the National Weather Service said. The advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. for Cook, Will, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Livingston, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties, though the fog could linger into the afternoon.

The fog is from a low pressure system that "provides a tug of war between winter and spring" across the area, the weather service said.

After temperatures in the 40s on Monday, the highs for the rest of the week will remain in the 20s with a chance of snow on Thursday.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam counties until midnight Monday. There are also ongoing flood warnings in Lake, Newton, Jasper and Porter counties in Indiana.

Get the latest AccuWeather updates here

A Flood Advisory is in effect until midnight Saturday for Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Kendall, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties until 6 p.m. That extends until 7 p.m. for Boone, central Cook, DeKalb, Kane, Lake, McHenry and southern Cook counties and until noon Wednesday in northern Cook County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lee, northern Cook, Boone, Lake, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties until 7 p.m. because of possible freezing sleet and drizzle, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagoloopfograinfreezing rain
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREEZING RAIN
Snow squall warnings issued for intense burst of heavy snow
Winter storm makes mess of evening commute
Chicago weather: Freezing rain could cause dangerous road conditions
TOP STORIES
How to know if an AirTag is following you
Young child hurt in West Garfield Park shooting: CFD
Former CPD supt. wants mayor to give deposition in sex assault case
Pilsen high school students surprised with free ride to college
AT&T shutting down 3G; here's how it can impact you
Biden to address escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions | LIVE
Happy Twosday! 2-22-22 is coolest date of the decade
Show More
Woman found dead in Austin strangled by man met online: prosecutors
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
2 killed, 1 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
Mayor Lightfoot, Dr. Arwady to give Chicago COVID update
Chicago Weather: Morning fog, rain Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News