Chicago Weather: Light lake-effect snow forecast Thursday as area digs out from snowstorm

Snow totals of more than 10 inches reported in areas
Chicagoans digging out with side streets packed with snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is digging out from a major snowstorm Thursday, with some additional lake-effect snow expected.

By around mid-morning, a lake-effect band could develop and drop an additional inch of snow in the city with potentially up to three inches in isolated spots, ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

A strong winter storm system is expected to move through areas well to the south of Chicago and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Jasper and Newton counties in northwest Indiana.

Overall, Thursday is forecast to be cloudy and very cold.

WATCH: Chicago sidewalks, roadways blanketed by snow
Chicago residents are surprised by how much snow they already have.



A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cook County until 6 p.m. Thursday.

At the city's airports, 509 flights have been canceled at O'Hare, with an additional 104 flight cancellations at Midway as of 5:40 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Chicago area continues to dig out from Wednesday's snowstorm, with many side streets packed with snow.

At Midway, 11 inches of snow fell Wednesday, with O'Hare getting 5.6 inches.

Snow Totals:


South Haven -13.5 inches

Cedar Lake - 12.5
Valparaiso - 10.4
Lakeview (Chicago) - 7.8
North Aurora - 5
Dyer - 11 inches
Morocco - 11 inches
Midlothian - 10.8 inches
Coal City - 10.5 inches

Oak Lawn - 10.5 inches
Joliet - 10.2 inches
Chesterton - 10 inches
Lynwood - 10 inches
Braidwood - 10 inches

In Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, the corner of Pine Grove Avenue and Grace Street, side streets remained packed with snow Thursday morning.

Snow plows and salt trucks focused on main arterial streets before moving to side streets, living residents who live on them facing a big challenge.

Slide-offs and spin-outs: Slushy roads make for treacherous commute


Rapidly falling snow from Wednesday's winter storm made roadways, and expressways in particular, treacherous and slow.



