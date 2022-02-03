Chicago Weather: Light lake-effect snow forecast Thursday as area digs out from snowstorm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11532697" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago residents are surprised by how much snow they already have.

Snow Totals:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is digging out from a major snowstorm Thursday, with some additional lake-effect snow expected.By around mid-morning, a lake-effect band could develop and drop an additional inch of snow in the city with potentially up to three inches in isolated spots, ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said.A strong winter storm system is expected to move through areas well to the south of Chicago and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Jasper and Newton counties in northwest Indiana.Overall, Thursday is forecast to be cloudy and very cold.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cook County until 6 p.m. Thursday.At the city's airports, 509 flights have been canceled at O'Hare, with an additional 104 flight cancellations at Midway as of 5:40 a.m.Meanwhile, the Chicago area continues to dig out from Wednesday's snowstorm, with many side streets packed with snow.At Midway, 11 inches of snow fell Wednesday, with O'Hare getting 5.6 inches.South Haven -13.5 inchesCedar Lake - 12.5Valparaiso - 10.4Lakeview (Chicago) - 7.8North Aurora - 5Dyer - 11 inchesMorocco - 11 inchesMidlothian - 10.8 inchesCoal City - 10.5 inchesOak Lawn - 10.5 inchesJoliet - 10.2 inchesChesterton - 10 inchesLynwood - 10 inchesBraidwood - 10 inchesIn Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, the corner of Pine Grove Avenue and Grace Street, side streets remained packed with snow Thursday morning.Snow plows and salt trucks focused on main arterial streets before moving to side streets, living residents who live on them facing a big challenge.