Chicago weather: More snow in forecast overnight, with high totals expected in NW Ind.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overnight snow has created some slick roads for the morning commute Thursday and more snow is in the forecast for the Chicago area.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says parts of northwest Indian could see at least an additional six to eight inches of snow by noon Friday, with snow continuing through the afternoon from an intense band of lake-effect snow.

The rest of the Chicago area could see an additional one to three inches of snow. Windy conditions could lead to blowing snow and difficult travel conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect until noon Friday for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, lake, Livingston, McHenry and Will counties.

In northwest Indiana, a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 9 p.m. CST Thursday and remain in effect until noon CST Friday for La Porte County. For Porter County, the warning will go into effect at 10 p.m. CST and remain in effect until noon CST Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 6 p.m. for Jasper, Lake and Newton counties until noon CST Friday.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Illinois' Will and Grundy counties through Monday at 1:45 p.m. Those counties are also under a Flash Flood Watch until Monday at noon.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for an ice jam for the lower Kankakee River from near I-55 downstream to the confluence with the Illinois River, including portions of Grundy and Will counties. The watch will be in effect until further notice, Mowry said.

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Kankakee River until at least next Monday.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Illinois River in Ottawa and LaSalle County until further notice.

The ice jam is holding back a significant amount of water, and sudden shifting or breaking of ice may occur at any time over the next several days, which could cause new flooding with limited advanced notice.

Dangerous ice flows or shifting of ice may damage structures along the shore, and additional roads and streets may be flooded.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the Des Plaines River in Riverside until further notice.