Weather Chicago, IL: Local officials urge caution as heat wave moves into area

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications will speak about 9 a.m., ahead of the heat wave.
The city is reminding people to take precautions to avoid extreme heat emergencies.
When the humidity is factored in, it will feel as hot as 105 degrees and maybe even hotter in some places.
A Heat Advisory has been issued beginning Tuesday at noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. The advisory includes north central and northeastern Illinois, as well as portions of northwest Indiana.
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for central Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, northern Cook, southern Cook, eastern Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, northern Will and Southern Will counties in Illinois and Lake, Porter and more counties in northwest Indiana until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
NotifyChicago:— Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) June 12, 2022
Heat Advisory issued June 12 at 3:37PM CDT until June 15 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL
Dangerous heat and humidity will arrive this week with peak heat index values over 100°F. Heat-related illnesses may develop in fewer than 30 minutes after strenuous outdoor activity. The heat should break toward the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/Kl98Lm6Kud— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 12, 2022
Officials warn that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, which could develop in less than 30 minutes after strenuous outdoor activity.
Residents are advised to take extra precautions, including drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned areas and staying out of the sun. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or in the evenings if you work or will be spending time outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible as well.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat Stroke:
Heat Exhaustion:
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool or shaded location, officials said. A heat stroke is an emergency, and 911 should be called.
Residents in need of assistance during the extreme heat should call 311. Residents can also request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov or calling 311.
They also recommend checking up on relatives and neighbors.
The city of Chicago's cooling areas located at the city's six community service centers will be activated on Tuesday and Wednesday. The cooling areas operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Fridays. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas. The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services will provide free face coverings for guests who do not have one and want to utilize the cooling areas.
They're located at:
- Englewood Center - 1140 W. 79th St.
- Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
- King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
- North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave.
- South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
- Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave.
During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the city's more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 31 Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as 176 splash pads.
Public pools will be closed, however, for another 10 days, while the Chicago Park District works to hire more lifeguards.
Last month during a spring heat wave, three women were found dead in a Rogers Park senior apartment building where other residents said they had started complaining to management of oppressively hot conditions days earlier.
Officials also remind people to never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.
Due to the high temperatures, the Chicago Department of Transportation has canceled the scheduled Wednesday bridge lift and boat run.
The National Weather Service said the heat should break toward the end of the week.