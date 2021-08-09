Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, large hail, heavy rain Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered strong to severe storms are forecast to hit the Chicago area late Monday afternoon and evening.ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said a line of storms is expected to develop along the Wisconsin border Monday afternoon and drift southward through the city and south suburbs.The main threat of severe weather will be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., Butler said. The primary threats with any storms that develop will be heavy rain, strong winds and large hail - and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out."There is not a zero chance, but there is a low chance we could see a tornado spin up out of these storms later today," Butler said.The entire Chicago area is under a "slight" risk - a level 2 out of 5 - for severe weather Monday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.Slow-moving thunderstorms moved through the northern suburbs Monday morning, dumping an estimated 2 to 3 inches of rain on parts of McHenry and Lake counties, Butler said."That may actually delay the onset of storms later today," Butler added.