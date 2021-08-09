severe weather

Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, large hail, heavy rain Monday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago area under threat of severe storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered strong to severe storms are forecast to hit the Chicago area late Monday afternoon and evening.

ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said a line of storms is expected to develop along the Wisconsin border Monday afternoon and drift southward through the city and south suburbs.

The main threat of severe weather will be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., Butler said. The primary threats with any storms that develop will be heavy rain, strong winds and large hail - and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

"There is not a zero chance, but there is a low chance we could see a tornado spin up out of these storms later today," Butler said.

The entire Chicago area is under a "slight" risk - a level 2 out of 5 - for severe weather Monday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Slow-moving thunderstorms moved through the northern suburbs Monday morning, dumping an estimated 2 to 3 inches of rain on parts of McHenry and Lake counties, Butler said.

"That may actually delay the onset of storms later today," Butler added.
