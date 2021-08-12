Weather Chicago: Residents clean up after storm-filled week; thousands still without power

SEE ALSO | ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

DeKalb County tornado rips barn to pieces

A tornado that touched down in DeKalb County Monday ripped apart a barn near Esmond.

Streets were littered with tree damage, and many branches ended up on houses, leaving neighbors shaken.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Cleanup continued across the Chicago area, both in the city and the suburbs, Thursday morning from this week's severe storms.Hundreds remained without power in Evanston early Thursday morning, after days of windy and stormy conditions. ComEd said as of about 4:30 a.m., there were still over 30,000 without power.People were still cleaning up from Tuesday's storms when another round came through Wednesday night.Large trees were uprooted, damaging power lines, cars and even the sidewalks.In Highland Park, wind gusts topped fifty miles per hour.Trees fell into the streets and onto cars."And all of a sudden, the trees were moving, and everything was dark and it was very scary," Highland Park resident Betsie Hicks said.Crews worked for hours to clear a massive over 100-year-old tree on Sherman Avenue near Noyes Street. It blocked the street and crushed a car parked underneath it.The most recent round of storms hit the north and northwest suburbs especially hard. There was damage also reported in Fox Lake and Crystal Lake.Some additional storms rolled through the south suburbs early Thursday, bringing strong winds and leaving a warm and humid morning.A few isolated storms are expected Thursday evening, likely across the far southwest areas, where a slight risk is in place.