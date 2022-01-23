snow

Weather Chicago: Winter storm brings snow to area; more expected Monday | Live radar

Chicago, Indiana snow blanketing roadways throughout area
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE RADAR: Winter Weather Advisory in effect at 9 p.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Driving around the Chicago area was difficult Sunday morning, after a winter storm continued moving through the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday night for Boone, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties in Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory expired at 6 a.m. for Boone, De Kalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago; 9 a.m. for DuPage, Lake, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Kankakee and Southern Will and noon in Central Cook, Eastern Will and Southern Cook.

In Indiana, the advisory stretches until 1 p.m. EST in Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley.

It expires at 10 a.m. EST in Jasper and Newton and 6 p.m. EST in Lake, Porter and LaPorte.

How much snow you see may depend on where you are.

FULL 7-DAY FORECAST

Some areas can expect to see 2-4 inches of snow, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said. Some totals could even reach around 5 inches, and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana can expect nearly 6 inches with lake-effect Sunday morning.

The snow is expected to end in Illinois around 7 to 8 a.m. Sunday, ABC7 meteorologist Greg Dutra said.

More snow is also expected Sunday night into Monday morning, dropping possibly another 1-2 inches. Slick and slippery roads, and reduced visibility are also expected, the weather service said.

Dutra said the next storm system is expected to start between midnight and 4 a.m. Monday morning, and will continue through the morning commute.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed a fleet of salt spreaders in response to the winter storm system.

WATCH: ABC7 StormTracker drives along snow-covered roads


EMBED More News Videos

How much snow you see may depend on where you are.



The 211 salt spreaders will focus on addressing snow along Chicago's arterial routes and Jean-Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive to ensure they are safe and passable for motorists, the department said.

The salt trucks were active across the city overnight and will transition into the neighborhoods later, if needed.

"DSS staff will continue to monitor the weather and ground conditions and will adjust snow resources when necessary," the department said.

To view the city's snow fleet in real time, visit www.chicagoshovels.org.

Cold, polar air will move into the area this week.

The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this post.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagoloopcoldwinter stormsnowwinter weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
Winter storm expected to bring snow to Chicago, NW IN | LIVE RADAR
Chicago weather forecast includes lake-effect snow in NW Indiana
Chicago weather: Freezing rain could cause dangerous road conditions
Wind Chill Advisory: Temps could feel as low as -25 degrees
TOP STORIES
17 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
St. Charles library closes after threats over mask policy
Kyle Rittenhouse faces new legal issues
Girl, 8, killed by stray bullet ID'd: ME
Retired Chicago priest accused of sexually abusing minor 40 years ago
Chicago Weather: Morning snow Sunday
Slain NYPD officer joined to help 'chaotic city,' partner also wounded
Show More
Shipmate dies in 'tragic accident' on freighter on Lake Michigan
How a 73-year-old grandmother outwitted a scam artist
Wounded Bradley police officer out of ICU: Family
Lake Geneva Ice Castles open in Wisconsin
Regina King's son, musician Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26
More TOP STORIES News