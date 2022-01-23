Weather Chicago: Winter storm brings snow to area; more expected Monday | Live radar

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday night for Boone, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties in Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory expired at 6 a.m. for Boone, De Kalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago; 9 a.m. for DuPage, Lake, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Kankakee and Southern Will and noon in Central Cook, Eastern Will and Southern Cook.
In Indiana, the advisory stretches until 1 p.m. EST in Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley.
It expires at 10 a.m. EST in Jasper and Newton and 6 p.m. EST in Lake, Porter and LaPorte.
How much snow you see may depend on where you are.
FULL 7-DAY FORECAST
Some areas can expect to see 2-4 inches of snow, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said. Some totals could even reach around 5 inches, and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana can expect nearly 6 inches with lake-effect Sunday morning.
The snow is expected to end in Illinois around 7 to 8 a.m. Sunday, ABC7 meteorologist Greg Dutra said.
More snow is also expected Sunday night into Monday morning, dropping possibly another 1-2 inches. Slick and slippery roads, and reduced visibility are also expected, the weather service said.
Dutra said the next storm system is expected to start between midnight and 4 a.m. Monday morning, and will continue through the morning commute.
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed a fleet of salt spreaders in response to the winter storm system.
WATCH: ABC7 StormTracker drives along snow-covered roads
The 211 salt spreaders will focus on addressing snow along Chicago's arterial routes and Jean-Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive to ensure they are safe and passable for motorists, the department said.
The salt trucks were active across the city overnight and will transition into the neighborhoods later, if needed.
"DSS staff will continue to monitor the weather and ground conditions and will adjust snow resources when necessary," the department said.
To view the city's snow fleet in real time, visit www.chicagoshovels.org.
Cold, polar air will move into the area this week.
The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this post.