Over 100 Illinois non-profits, cultural institutions get $20M to protect against security threats

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Twenty million dollars have been awarded by the state to 116 non-profit organizations across Illinois to help protect against security threats. That includes mosques, churches, synagogues, cultural centers and health centers.

ABC 7 met with some of the suburban recipients to find out how all that money will be used to keep their communities safe.

It was a busy afternoon prayer at the Midwest Islamic Center in Schaumburg during the first Friday of Ramadan and Center President Imran Khan said he is grateful.

"It's true, I would say, a concern for us, how we can secure the mosque in the best manner," Khan said. "And that's what this grant is going to enable us (to do)."

The center is set to receive $400,000 of $20 million in state grant money dedicated to improving security at more than 100 cultural institutions and non-profits that may be targets of security threats.

That money has to be used for "target-hardening activities," which include purchasing and installing security equipment, and hiring security personnel.

"We can't afford a security guard all the time and that's the dilemma," he said. "Should we feed poor who are hungry or should we hire a security guard? Here's always a balance there and this grant is going to change that."

It can also be used for active shooter trainings, like one conducted by Secure Community Network. The non-profit provides training to thousands in the Jewish community.

In Deerfield, Rabbi Adam Chalom said the grant application process alone, "really highlighted for us the vulnerabilities that we had in this building and in our procedures."

His Kol Hadash Humanistic Congregation is set to receive more than $91,000 to improve security at their shared space with the Unitarian Church on Half Day Road.

Some of the safety improvements will be very obvious. Chalom said they want to install concrete pylons to the front of this building to prevent cars from ramming through. But others will be more subtle.

"This is where we have to evaluate what the real risks are, but also what we need to do to protect ourselves," he said.

But he says the most important response to fear and hate is, "we can also fight back by living our lives and by not being afraid of who we are."

The full list of safety grant recipients can be found here.