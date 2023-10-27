Governor Pritzker issues state disaster proclamation for September flash flooding in south suburbs

The proclamation will allow the areas impacted to request funding to help with recovery efforts.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker has issued a state disaster proclamation that will allow areas impacted by September flooding to access state resources to help with recovery efforts.

Cook County already issued a disaster proclamation earlier this month. However, the state disaster proclamation will allow for even more funds to go to southern Cook County communities.

"Many areas in Cook County suffered extensive damages due to last month's torrential rain and flooding," Pritzker said in a news release Friday. "To support those impacted across the state, I have signed a disaster proclamation to mobilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for our residents. I want to thank IEMA-OHS for their ongoing coordination."

The storms on September 17 brought more than six inches of rainfall, causing severe flooding in several south suburbs, including Calumet city, Dolton and Harvey.

A federal disaster proclamation has not been issued for the September floods, meaning federal funds are still not available for the recovery efforts. FEMA representatives have visited affected areas to assess the damage so that the agency can be prepared to deploy federal funding for a potential federal disaster proclamation.

The state disaster proclamation goes into effect immediately.