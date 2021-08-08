Quick Tip: Best ways to keep track of your COVID vaccination card

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick COVID vaccination card tip.With more and more establishments like restaurants and bars requiring proof of vaccination, you may be wondering about the best ways to store and carry that card.You can carry it in a plastic zipper envelope, but it may be more convenient on your phone.However, it can also get lost in your camera gallery.You can create a separate, labeled folder for the picture so it's easy to find.Or upload it to your notes app on your phone, and label it "vaccination card."You can also upload it to Google Drive or a trusted photo storage app, and name it so it can easily be pulled up.There are also now some special apps, which store vaccination cards and status, but you should always research apps online before giving them access to personal information.