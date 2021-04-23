Eisenhower Expressway Shooting: Chicago police shoot suspect in Jaslyn Adams murder; charges pending against man

The man was wanted in connection with the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, police said.
CPD Superintendent David Brown said around 4 p.m., officers were in the western suburbs surveilling a suspect in the murder the 7-year-old. When they tried to pull the suspect over while heading eastbound on I-290, the suspect fled and crashed on the side of the highway near Mannheim Road. He then attempted to carjack another family's car that had stopped in the traffic on the expressway, police said.
Officers then shot the suspect, Brown said. The suspect was shot in the arm and sustained non-life threatening injuries, Brown said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Chopper 7 HD flew over the Eisenhower Thursday afternoon just minutes after a police chase, crash and attempted carjacking.
In video recorded by a witness moments after the shooting, a man is seen injured, sitting on the expressway before police officers escort him to an ambulance.
"We don't know if the offender shot back...we can't determine that at this point," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown. "The investigation will determine of the offender shot back or not. We fired and struck the suspect multiple times."
Police said two firearms were recovered from the suspect.
Superintendent Brown confirmed the man shot by police is a suspect connected to the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.
Adams was shot and killed Sunday while sitting in a car with her father at a McDonald's drive-thru in Homan Square.
Police provided few details on that investigation, but Brown said that other people were involved in the incident Thursday afternoon and they are currently working on that aspect of the investigation.
Illinois State Police said they are on the scene assisting Chicago police with traffic control as CPD investigates the incident.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability tweeted that it was responding to the scene for an officer-involved shooting but did not offer any further details.