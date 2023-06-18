Man charged in CTA Green Line stabbing in South Loop: CPD

A man is recovering after he was stabbed on a CTA Green Line platform Saturday morning at Roosevelt and State in the South Loop, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing on a CTA Green Line platform Friday night in Chicago's South Loop, Chicago police said.

Vidal Herazo was arrested about 11:30 p.m. in the 0- to 100-block of East Roosevelt Road after being identified as the suspect who, minutes earlier, stabbed and seriously injured a 28-year-old man on the Roosevelt Green Line platform, police said.

According to police, the 28-year-old man was involved in an altercation with Herazo when he was stabbed in the arm with a sharp object.

RELATED: Man stabbed in CTA Green Line attack at Roosevelt stop in South Loop, Chicago police say

The officers applied a tourniquet on the man, and he was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was last listed in fair condition, police said.

Herazo is due in bond court Sunday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood