Daisy's Po-Boy Hyde Park serving up Louisiana cuisine in Chicago

Daisy's Po-Boy Hyde Park offers Louisiana food at a Chicago restaurant. Chef Erick Williams is most known for Virtue, but also owns this hidden gem.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler was Cooking up a Storm Thursday morning with a James Beard Award winner.

Chef Erick Williams is most famous for Virtue in Hyde Park.

But right across the street is another hidden gem, Daisy's Po-Boy.

It's all about the Louisiana cuisine, like a traditional sausage po'boy.

Visit www.daisyspoboychicago.com for more information.

Po'boy Recipe

- 4 each: light and crusty bread, such as a French bread roll or hoagie roll, about 6-inches long

- 1 1/4 lb. your favorite hot sausage.

- 2 each medium Roma tomatoes (sliced -inch thick)

- 16 each sweet and spicy pickle chips

- One 8 oz.-bag shredded iceberg lettuce (or half a whole head sliced thin)

- 1 1/4 cups mayonnaise (not Miracle Whip)

Preheat oven to 350F.

Form sausage into 2 1/2 oz. patties and flatten in your hand until it is about the size of a slider and about -inches think. If the sausage is in link form, you can use the tip of a paring knife and run it along the casing to remove the "meat" part of the link and discard the casing. You should get about 8 patties.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add 1T canola oil, and sear sausages for 3-4 minutes, or until golden brown. Flip all sausages and sear on the other side for 3 minutes. Sausages should be golden brown and fully cooked through.

Slice each loaf of bread in half lengthwise if not halved already, then place in the oven directly on the grates. Toast until crispy and warm, about 3-5 minutes.

Remove the bread and arrange on a plate or cutting board to assemble. Spread mayo evenly between the top and bottom slice of each sandwich. Add shredded lettuce and tomato to each bottom slice of bread, then add 2 sausages per sandwich.

On the top slice of bread, add the pickles. Close the sandwiches and enjoy.