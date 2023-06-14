6 students from City Baptist Schools in Hammond were injured in a rollover school bus crash at I-94 and 35th Street Tuesday afternoon.

I-94 crash: Driver cited after students injured in school bus rollover on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The driver of a school bus that rolled over on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday afternoon has been cited, Illinois State Police said.

Elyas Martinez, 23, of Hammond was cited for improper lane usage and driving too fast for conditions, police said Wednesday.

The bus was traveling a busy stretch of expressway in rainy conditions at the time.

There were six passengers on the bus, police said. Five children ranging in age from 13 to 16 were taken to Comer Children's Hospital and University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries, according to Illinois State Police and Chicago fire officials.

School officials previously said all six, who are students of City Baptist Schools, a Christian school based in Hammond, were injured.

School officials said none were seriously hurt.

Illinois State Police said they were called about 2:30 p.m. to northbound Interstate 94 at 35th Street for the report of a rollover crash involving a school bus. Only the school bus was involved in the crash, state police said.

The bus driver refused treatment at the scene.

The force of the crash detached the windshield from the front of the bus, and shattered windows.

Two lanes of the expressway were shut down for an hour ahead of the evening commute in the aftermath.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.