Body of missing UIC student Daniel Sotelo ID'd weeks after girlfriend found dead in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of missing University of Illinois student Daniel Sotelo has been recovered and identified, according to the Cook County medical examiner.This comes just weeks after the body of his 22-year-old girlfriend Natally Brookson was recovered from Lake Michigan.Sotelo and Brookson were both reported missing in April, according to police.Sotelo, 26, was last seen on in the area of the 1700 block of South Racine Avenue and Brookson was last seen leaving work in the 5500 block of North Maplewood Avenue, police said.Brookson's body was discovered May 2 near the 5500 block of North Sheridan Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and Chicago police.No other details have been released about either death.Sotelo and Brookson both attended UIC, where Brookson was pursuing a psychology degree, according to a GoFundMe page created to help cover funeral expenses.