3 suitcases with human remains discovered along Delray Beach Intracoastal Waterway in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Three suitcases containing the remains of what police believe to be a woman were recovered from the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach, CBS Miami reported.

The Delray Beach Police Department said on Friday at 4:03 p.m. a 911 call of a suspicious item in the water along the Intracoastal Waterway near Palm Trail.

SEE ALSO: Gilgo Beach murders: Suspect identified, charged with murder of 3 women

Officers said when they arrived a suitcase was recovered with human remains inside. A short time later, two other suitcases were found also containing human remains at nearby locations along the Intracoastal, near SE 7th Avenue and Casuarina Road.

At this early stage of the investigation, the remains appear to belong to one unidentified woman, police say. The victim's remains were taken to the medical examiner's office for further examination.

RELATED: Police searching for boyfriend after body parts of 22-year-old woman found in 2 suitcases

On Saturday, police released information about the remains. According to Delray Beach Police, the woman is white or Hispanic, middle-aged with brown hair, and approximately 5'4" tall. She may have had tattooed eyebrows and was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.