Frankfort police ask for public's help after woman robbed at gunpoint downtown | Video

Monday, October 2, 2023 6:02PM
Woman robbed at gunpoint downtown Frankfort
Police are asking for the public's help to track down the men caught on video allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint in the south suburbs.

Frankfort police said a woman was walking in a parking lot in the area of 28 W. Nebraska St. in downtown Frankfort about 9:30 p.m. Friday when a dark sedan with one headlight drove quickly toward her.

A male passenger got out of the car, and pointed a gun at her, police said.

He was described as 6-feet tall, 200 pounds and wearing dark clothing and a cloth mask, police said.

He took the woman's purse, according to police.

Video shows the woman running away from two men.

She was not injured, and called 911.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Frankfort Police Investigations Unit at 815-469-9435.

