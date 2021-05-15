Teen arrested in connection with downtown Naperville stabbing that left 15-year-old hurt

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in west suburban Naperville are investigating a stabbing that left a 15-year-old boy hurt Friday night.It happened in downtown Naperville.Police responded just before 9 p.m. to a 911 call for a fight in the alley behind the Water Street parking deck, near Webster Street, according to Naperville police.Officers found the 15-year-old, who had been stabbed, in the parking lot of 400 S. Main St. A Walgreens is located at that address.The boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.After a preliminary investigation, another 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident.The victim and the offender knew each other, and engaged in a physical altercation prior to the stabbing, police said.The crime remains under investigation, and charges are pending.Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.