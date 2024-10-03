Driver runs red light, crashes into car and Loop building

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Thursday. No major injuries were reported.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver left minimal damage after running a red light in Downtown Chicago, according to police.

The crash happened in the 100-block of N. Michigan in the Loop at about 1:19 a.m.

CPD said a black car was traveling westbound, disregarded a red light and struck a silver car that was headed northbound.

The silver car ended up striking a light pole and a building's pillar.

The Chicago Fire Department said the building did not have any structural damage.

The driver of the silver sedan was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They are expected to be okay,

Chicago police said traffic citations were issued accordingly. CPD was handling the investigation.

