Chicago carjacking: Rideshare driver carjacked by passenger, CPD says

There was an East Chatham carjacking in which a rideshare driver was carjacked by a passenger on South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old rideshare driver was carjacked early Monday morning by the person he was driving on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The victim was dropping off the suspect about 2:45 a.m. in the 8600-block of South Ingleside Avenue in East Chatham when that man pulled out a gun, and demanded the driver's blue Ford Focus, CPD said.

The victim got out of the vehicle, and the suspect got into the driver's seat and drove north, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, and no one was in custody later Monday.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.

