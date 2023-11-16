Ed Burke's corruption trial begins, prosecutors calling the former Chicago alderman 'bribe-taker'

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke's corruption trial gets underway Thursday with prosecutors calling him a bribe taker and extortionist

CHICAGO (WLS) -- He was Chicago's longest serving alderman and the most powerful as the city's Finance Committee Chairman.

It's a public reputation Ed Burke had for decades, yet behind closed doors, federal prosecutor Tim Chapman told jurors Burke was a "bribe-taker and he was an extortionist."

Five years after the feds raided Burke's city hall finance committee office, openings statements finally begin in the case against him.

Burke faces 14 counts of bribery, extortion and racketeering.

Chapman told jurors the trial will go "behind closed office doors and see how "Burke offered to sell his official position with the City of Chicago in exchange for his law firm business."

Schemes involved a Burger King in Burke's 14th Ward and the development of the Old Post Office.

It's also alleged Burke threatened to block a fee increase at the Field Museum because the museum didn't hire a family friend as an intern.

Chapman said Burke's activities are a "pattern of corruption."

The main evidence in the case are Burke's own words.

Former Ald. Danny Solis turned on his old friend and ally in City Council by becoming a government mole.

Solis wore a wire for two years recording conversations with Burke.

Prosecutors do not plan to call Solis as a witness but the defense says it may.

If so, Burke's attorneys said they plan to show that Solis was coached and using scripts provided by the FBI.