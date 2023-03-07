Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot inside vehicle in Edgewater, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot inside a vehicle on Chicago's North Side on Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the Edgewater neighborhood's 5300 block of North Broadway at about 7:15 a.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was inside a vehicle when an SUV stopped nearby and someone opened fire.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Altgeld Gardens ID'd by medical examiner

The victim, shot in the hand, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood