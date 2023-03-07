WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot inside vehicle in Edgewater, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 4:27PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot inside a vehicle on Chicago's North Side on Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the Edgewater neighborhood's 5300 block of North Broadway at about 7:15 a.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was inside a vehicle when an SUV stopped nearby and someone opened fire.

The victim, shot in the hand, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

