Chicago Teachers Strike: CTU, CPS meet for 16 hours; no resolution as negotiations continue

Both sides met at the bargaining table Monday for nearly 16 hours with talks ending around 2:00 a.m. with no resolution.
"We started negotiations at 10 a.m., we met for 16 hours, both sides are working hard. The union has laid out a path for a settlement, we're waiting to hear from the city tomorrow morning (Tuesday)" said CTU General Counsel Robert Bloch.
"We are pretty frustrated, obviously we haven't gotten a deal or reached an agreement," said Latonya McDade, Chief Education Officer of CPS.
Negotiations will resume at Malcolm X College later Tuesday morning, in the meantime, students are still out on the street. CPS high school students marched from Freedom School to City Hall Monday morning.
CPS executives have said the city's written offer includes investing $70 million in staffing to ensure a nurse and social worker in every school and $25 million to reduce class size. But CTU said their researchers discovered the district has more cash to offer up.
"The mayor has transferred almost $100 million of city cost to the CPS budget," CTU Vice President Stacey Davis Gates said. "There's a $33 million cost for police in our schools that the city has traditionally paid for that was shifted to the CPS budget. There is another bout $60 million cost that was also shifted from city budget to school budget."
Teachers have also requested 30 minutes of prep time each day, something they say is crucial to their planning needs. It's a measure that was taken away under the Rahm Emmanuel administration.
"We really had some strong substance of conversations at the table around the big key issues, issues like class size, staffing, we have gotten the closest we've ever been and I feel those issues are within reach. However we have some big issues on the table where we are fundamentally far apart. Issues like prep time, where we talked about our position in not wanting to introduce instructional minutes for students," McDade said.
"There are a lot of moving parts and there's different ways to approach some of the needs that our teachers have and that the students need. There are ways that some cost more money, some cost less money, so we presented some new ideas to the city and we hope they respond," Bloch said.
If the standoff continues past Tuesday, it will make this teachers strike the longest in nearly 30 years.
"I think she's digging in for a long strike," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey of the mayor. "She's testing our resolve, and that's a mistake."
"There's also been a few new issues that's been brought forward to the table as of late that we also are not on agreement on and we have to continue to work through," said McDade.
The City agreed to a tentative agreement with SEIU members over the weekend.
SEIU Local 73 represents CPS support staff, serving in roles such as special education classroom assistants, bus aides, custodians as well as school security officers.
"We do not want to compromise the academic progress we've experienced over the course of the last decade that is crucial to us. That is an issue we are grappling with and have not gotten close," McDade said.
Any agreement reached must first be voted on and approved by CTU members before classes can resume.
Sharkey said the strike is starting to take its financial toll on teachers, but they remain committed to their cause.
"We've laid out a path for settlement, we hope that the city responds," said Bloch. "We hope the city will find the resources, to complete an agreement, and we can all go back to school."
The strike is also having a major impact on student athletes. 56 Public League volleyball teams were forced to forfeit the state playoffs Monday, affecting hundreds of players.
If the strike continues past Tuesday, 20 CPS football teams will be out of the first round of the state playoffs.
Last week, a judge ruled student athletes will not be able to compete in the state playoffs during the strike.