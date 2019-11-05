Education

CPS releases proposed make-up days, amended budget following CTU teachers strike

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced her 2020 budget proposal for Chicago Public Schools Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools released an amended calendar and budget proposal Tuesday for the 2019-20 school year following the 15-day teachers strike last month.

RELATED: Chicago teachers, students return to class Friday as 15-day strike ends

CPS officials proposed adding five make-up school days as part of an agreement for the 11 school days missed.

The five suggested dates include:
  • Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

  • Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

  • Friday, Jan. 3, 2020


  • Wednesday, June 17, 2020 (previously scheduled as a School Improvement Day for staff, which has been moved to June 19)

  • Thursday, June 18, 2020 (previously scheduled as a School Improvement Day for staff, which has been moved to June 22)




    • As part of the agreement, the make-up dates must be scheduled on days which teachers and CTU staff would not otherwise be paid, which CPS says, "severely limited the district's scheduling options."

    CPS also released a proposed amendment to the FY2020 budget totaling $7.84 billion to account for new investments and salary increases made as part of the CTU and SEIU Local 73 contracts. It also includes the additional revenue from the City of Chicago and spending adjustments that occurred as a result of the strike.

    The proposed amendments are to be voted on by the Board of Education on November 20. During the meeting, the CTU and SEIU Local 73 tentative agreements will also be brought to a vote.

    RELATED: Chicago Teachers Union members to vote on tentative contract agreement
    The Chicago Teachers Union have set dates for members to vote on accepting or rejecting the tentative agreement reached last week with Chicago Public Schools.



    Prior to the board vote, they will hold a public hearing on November 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to collect feedback from members of the community.

    For additional information on the amended FY20 budget proposal, please visit cps.edu/budget.
