Chicago Strike: CPS teachers march in Loop during Mayor Lori Lightfoot's address, Chicago Public Schools classes canceled

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of Chicago teachers gathered downtown to protest while Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave her budget address as the the Chicago teacher strike entered its seventh day Wednesday.

Teachers gathered at locations around the Loop and walked over to City Hall during Mayor Lightfoot's address and then on to the Thompson Center. Chicago police estimate the crowds downtown at approximately 20,000.

A week into the strike there is still no agreement between CTU and CPS on critical issues, including a numerical cap on class size, length of their contract, pay, and health benefits.

Wednesday morning, Mayor Lightfoot called on the union to continue to bargain to call off the strike so that kids can go back to class.

The Chicago Teachers Union says the mayor has promised Chicago she would do better and it's time for that change now.

"We're teachers. We're going to read your homework assignment. You turn in half a paper, then we're not going to give you a complete grade for that...she is going to have to do enough for us to say this is fair and it's a real change for our schools," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.

Teachers marching Wednesday said they would rather be in the classroom, but are on strike for their students.

"I know a lot of people question the efficacy of the strike, but I don't think that you can discount the justice we're trying to bring about today," said CPS teacher Bill Chlumsky.

"We don't need to work three or four jobs to maintain our families," said Citali Soto, Board of Education safety and security officer. "That is absurd. That is ridiculous. I work three jobs. I can't be home with my son."

The union said Mayor Lightfoot threw a brick into bargaining on Monday after she told them there is no more money to offer.

A national spotlight is on the teacher's fight former Vice-President Joe Biden called union leaders and on Tuesday, Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren made a trip to Chicago to show her support for teachers.

Mayor Lightfoot calling on the union to continue to bargain, but call off the strike so kids can get back into the classroom.

"We have been making progress, not enough, not fast enough, but we felt like it was important to let the union and let the public know what's actually happening and the consequences for our young people and ask them in good faith to come back and continue bargaining in good faith, they've obviously rejected that," Mayor Lightfoot said.

Teachers say they are ready to strike for as long as it takes to get their demands on class size and support staff put in writing.

Teachers are making plans to be on strike until at least Thursday, or perhaps longer. CTU President Jesse Sharkey in a tweet called on public school teachers and supporters across the country to wear red on Thursday to support the union.

Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.
