CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least one person has died after a two-vehicle crash along the Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened around 2:15 AM in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Homan Avenue, police said.

Video of the scene showed one of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned on its side.

The identity of the person who died was not immediately known.

Illinois State Police continue to conduct an investigation at the scene.