Vehicle trapped under semi-truck in deadly west suburban crash: Elburn police

ELBURN, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash after a vehicle became trapped under a semi-truck in west suburban Elburn Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Route 47 near Beith Road, authorities said. It was not made immediately clear how many people died in the crash.

Aerial video from Chopper 7 showed the aftermath of the crash. Police said a semi-truck, and a small pickup truck that became stuck underneath it, both caught on fire after the impact.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area as police continue to investigate the scene.

