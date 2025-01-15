1st elected Chicago Board of Education sworn in as CPS faces budget shortfall

The first elected Chicago Board of Education was sworn in Wednesday as CPS faces critical issues.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools officially has new leadership.

The district's 21-person hybrid board was sworn-in during a meeting Wednesday morning.

Eleven of the members were newly handpicked by Mayor Brandon Johnson while 10 others were elected by voters, a very first for the district.

One of the board's first orders of business was to elect a new vice president.

One of Mayor Brandon Johnson's appointees, Olga Bautista, was elected by the board to serve as vice president.

ABC7 Chicago spoke with Ellen Rosenfeld, one of the newly elected board members serving a North Side district, ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

"I would like to see the vice president be an educator - someone who has worked in Chicago Public Schools," Rosenfeld said. "Our president of the board is not an educator. How in the world can we talk about an organization that serves over 300 thousand students and have neither of those at the top be educators."

CPS' fresh leadership takes the reins of the nation's fourth-largest district amid a period of financial instability.

The district is facing a more than $750 million budget deficit, according to a budget watchdog group.

Separately, the new board will have to secure a new Chicago Teachers Union contract.

The CTU says progress is being made, but nothing is finalized yet.

The new hybrid board will be in place for two years. Then, in November of 2026, all board members will be elected.

The CTU said in a statement,

"After decades of fighting forward for the schools our children deserve, the students and families of Chicago finally have leadership at the Chicago Board of Education that is accountable to the people of this great city.

"In 2013, a multi-ethnic, multi-generational and multi-issue coalition came together to have their voices heard in this city's push to ensure every student had access to a safe, welcoming and thriving neighborhood public school. Often forced to fight back against millionaires, billionaires and private interests, this coalition was united in establishing a board of education controlled by the people. We fought for a board willing to hear the voices of and represent everyday working families. After years of struggle and fighting, today, we celebrate that coalition, their willingness to fight and the fruits of their labor, a democratically elected school board in Chicago.

"The elected and appointed board members take their seats at a critical moment. Currently, only 12 CPS high schools have librarians, and 85% of all CPS schools lack libraries or skilled staff to work in them. Moreover, no neighborhood CPS high school in a majority Black neighborhood offers complete access to Advanced Placement or Honors classes. This year, we started with over three hundred vacancies in special education educator roles.

"These challenges and so much more have put a unique charge on our new board to ratify a contract that guarantees a high-quality school day for all our students and provides our educators with the tools necessary to prepare our students to be thriving leaders of the 21st century. The board will have to hold this CEO accountable to the vision of the district's 5-year strategic plan, prevent any layoffs or cuts, and ultimately choose a new leader suited for the role.

"Board members will have to be strong advocates for the state funding this district is owed. And they will play a key role in building a forcefield around our school communities to insulate and protect our students from the hateful attacks of the incoming administration. It's essential this work starts today."